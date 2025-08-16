Inside Story: How And Why Alaska Was Picked For The Trump-Putin 7th Face-To-Face Meeting

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: Raptor fighter Jets Stand In Line Along L-Shaped Red Carpet In Alaska, Putin To Face Trump For 7th Times, Russia Indicates Constant And Gradual Movement, Trump Says War Must End Else Moscow Has To Face Dire Consequences

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: An L-shaped red carpet stretched across the tarmac at Elmendorf Air Base on August 15 afternoon as Anchorage (Alaska) prepared to host one of the most watched political encounters of the year. U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to arrive for their seventh face-to-face meeting. The red carpet bore the bold label “ALASKA 2025” and ran toward a viewing platform, framed by a cloud-covered mountain in the distance.

The scene held more than ceremonial weight. Four F-22 Raptor fighter jets stood in line along the carpet. These aircraft belong to squadrons tasked with intercepting Russian planes that approach or enter American airspace. The presence of the jets heighted the summit’s underlying tension.

Talks Expected to Move Slowly

Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said Moscow does not anticipate a breakthrough at the talks. Speaking to state media outlet RIA Novosti, he described the expected outcome as “constant and gradual movement”.

He confirmed the leaders would address “the entire agenda” but offered no further details.

Trump appeared clearer on what would happen if the meeting failed than if it succeeded. He told reporters on his way to Anchorage that he would “walk” if discussions went poorly. He promised “severe” consequences for Russia if Putin refused to end the war.

He also said he would downgrade a planned joint press conference to a solo appearance if the talks disappointed him.

When asked what a successful outcome would look like, Trump replied aboard Air Force One, “I cannot tell you that. I do not know. There is nothing set in stone.”

He said he wanted “certain things” such as a ceasefire in Ukraine but had not spelled out what land agreements, if any, he would find acceptable. He said he hoped to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into the same room, though no plans were firm.

This summit marks the first time the two leaders have met since Trump’s return to the White House for a second term. Their last meeting took place six years ago during a period of relative warmth in their relationship. Since then, relations have soured.

Putin invaded Ukraine a year after Trump left office, and the war has dragged on since the latter’s re-election. Trump has accused Putin of spreading “bullsh*t” during phone conversations; however, he told Fox Radio that he believed the Russian leader now intended to make a deal.

“I think he is going to. And we are going to find out. I am going to know very quickly,” he said.

Trump warned that if Putin did not agree to end the war, there would be “very severe consequences”. He said he wanted a rapid ceasefire. “I want to see a ceasefire, rapidly. I don’t know if it is going to be today, but I am not going to be happy if it is not today,” he said.

“Everyone said it can’t be today, but I am just saying I want the killing to stop,” he said.

Trump stressed he was not acting on European orders but would involve European leaders and Zelensky in any process. He described Putin as a “smart guy” with whom he shared “a good respect level”.

Alaska Chosen After Global Venue Search

The choice of Alaska followed lengthy negotiations between Washington and Moscow. Putin faces an International Criminal Court warrant for his arrest over alleged war crimes, which ruled out most European venues. Russia dismissed suggestions of Vienna or Geneva and proposed the United Arab Emirates. The White House preferred to avoid another Middle East trip.

The shortlist came down to Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban maintains ties to both leaders, and the United States. American officials were surprised when Putin agreed to meet on U.S. soil in Alaska, a state that was once part of the Russian Empire.

The U.S. Treasury issued a temporary license this week suspending certain sanctions on Russia until August 20 to allow Putin and sanctioned members of his delegation to enter the country.

The International Criminal Court does not try cases in absentia, so any Russian officials facing charges would need to be handed over by Moscow or arrested abroad.

Like the United States, Ukraine and China, Russia is not a member of the court.

In Kyiv, there is deep concern over what might emerge from the Alaska meeting. Early ideas from Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, suggesting Ukraine cede parts of Donetsk and Luhansk for a ceasefire, have alarmed Ukrainian officials and European allies.

The Kremlin has backed such proposals, which would secure territory without further fighting. Witkoff has faced criticism for what many in Kyiv see as a lack of understanding of Ukrainian sovereignty and the sacrifices made to defend it.

As the leaders prepared to meet under the watch of fighter jets and the shadow of war, there are expectations that movement, if any, would be slow. The world would be watching for signs of whether this seventh Trump-Putin meeting could break a deadlock that has lasted years.