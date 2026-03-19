Inside the 300-missile windfall: Why failed US and Israeli strikes are fueling Iran's next-gen arsenal

Iran has claimed that it has 300 unexploded U.S. and Israeli bombs, according to a report.

Tehran is reported to have recovered more than 300 unexploded bombs and missiles, including Mk-80 series precision-guided munitions, Tomahawk cruise missiles known for their long-range and terrain-following flight paths, and AGM-158 JASSM missiles equipped with stealth and high-accuracy strike capabilities. According to military analysts cited by Iranian media outlet PressTV, these weapons were launched by the U.S. and Israel.

According to the report, the missiles failed to detonate due to manufacturing defects in their fuses and the impact of Iranian electronic warfare.

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This development indicates a significant shift in the technical and strategic balance of the conflict. It not only highlights the success of the Iranian military’s electronic warfare capabilities but also emphasizes the effectiveness of its signal jamming, which reportedly disrupted the fuses of advanced U.S. and Israeli weaponry.

However, the recovery of 300 unexploded U.S. and Israeli bombs is expected to have far more serious consequences and is likely to reshape Iran's future missile arsenal. Iran, which is known for its expertise in reverse engineering, may dissect the recovered missiles and develop improved or more cost-effective variants of the technology. This could lead to the development of indigenous versions of systems like the Tomahawk or JASSM, similar to how Iran developed the Saegheh drone from a captured U.S. RQ-170 Sentinel.

(This is a developing story.)