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Inside the Anthropic report: How Yemen's Houthis use Claude AI for missile development

The operators also ran multiple Claude instances at the same time, assigning different roles to each. One used for coding, another for research and a third to review the work produced by the first.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
Inside the Anthropic report: How Yemen's Houthis use Claude AI for missile development
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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