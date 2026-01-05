Inside The Notorious US Prison Housing Maduro: Who Are The Inmates Of Venezuela President?

The United States of America captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday after attacking Caracas. The military strike was carried out by the Delta Forces of the United States, which took Maduro to New York, where he is set to face several charges, including drug trafficking. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday defended the decision to limit the Venezuela operation to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro and his wife, describing it as a highly complex military mission focused on a single, top-priority target.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is being held at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, a federal facility widely criticised for its harsh and deteriorating conditions. Over the years, the jail has housed several high-profile inmates, including convicted terrorists Omar Abdel Rahman and Ramzi Yousef, arms dealer Viktor Bout, Mexican cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, disgraced crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried, and music artist Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The facility is also known as the site where Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender with ties to influential figures across politics, business, and entertainment, was found dead in what authorities ruled a suicide.

Among Maduro’s current fellow detainees is Luigi Mangione, who is facing trial for the alleged killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and has since gained a degree of public notoriety.

Conditions at the chronically overcrowded MDC have drawn judicial concern. In 2024, a federal judge described the situation as so severe that it constituted “exceptional reasons” to avoid sending a defendant to the facility.

Trump has framed the capture of Maduro as an anti-drug operation to create the impression of a commonplace law and order operation to skirt international law provisions against violating the sovereignty of nations.

For now, he has left Maduro’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was sworn in as his successor, to stay in place.

“She’s essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again,” Trump said.

Rodriguez, however, in a fierce rebuttal, accused the US of aggression and said, “This regime change would also allow for the seizure of our energy, mineral and natural resources”.

“There is only one president in this country, and his name is Nicolas Maduro,” she declared.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said about Rodriguez and the interim administration, “We’re going to make decisions based on their actions and their deeds in the days and weeks to come”.

But clouding the scenario, Trump has also said, "We are going to run the country right”, and that “It’s going to make a lot of money”.

That was a likely reference to Venezuela’s oil riches.

He had accused Caracas of “stealing” US riches because of its nationalisation of the investments by American petroleum companies.

He has also said that there would be no troops on the ground in Venezuela, without explaining how the US would "run" the country.

Maria Corina Machado, the opposition leader who won last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, has also staked a claim to the presidency for Edmundo Gonzalez, who ran against Maduro in the 2024 election, which the US and many international observers said was rigged.

Gonzales ran as the opposition candidate after Maduro barred Machado from contesting the election.

Although Trump has backed the claim of a rigged election and Gonzales being the real winner, he has been silent about them.

The Justice Department said in the charging document that Maduro, along with his wife, the current and former interior ministers, carried out a drug operation for 25 years and sat “atop a corrupt, illegitimate government that, for decades, has leveraged government power to protect and promote illegal activity”.

Also included in the charge sheet are the leader of Tren de Aragua, the violent Venezuelan gang that proliferated across the US during former President Joe Biden’s rule, the Colombian terrorist groups FARC and ELN, and Mexican drug cartels Sinaloa and Zeta.

Maduro and his associates are accused of working with those groups in running the alleged drug operation. (With IANS inputs)