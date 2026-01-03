Inside US' Military Operation In Venezuela - What Is Next For Caracas Politics And Leadership

The United States has carried out a swift military operation in Venezuela, resulting in the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro. The entire operation reportedly lasted around 30 minutes. US forces entered the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and detained President Maduro. His wife, Cilia Flores, was also taken into custody.

US President Donald Trump himself publicly announced the arrest, marking a dramatic shift from his earlier calls for peace and international recognition. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the strikes carried out by the US in Venezuela:

The US administration stated that Maduro would now face criminal prosecution in the United States. Trump claimed he had issued a final warning to Maduro a week earlier and described the operation as unprecedented, which he monitored from the White House.

Trump also announced that the United States would decide Venezuela’s future leadership and oil policy. He warned that individuals and groups loyal to Maduro would face consequences.

Meanwhile, Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea condemned the US military action against Venezuela.

Multiple videos circulating from Venezuela show explosions across Caracas, including strikes in the capital’s hills, at La Guaira port, and near key military and communication facilities. US Apache attack helicopters and Chinook helicopters were seen flying low over the city. The Chinook helicopters reportedly transported elite Delta Force commandos into Caracas.

U.S. forces allegedly targeted four major locations:

Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s largest military base and command center

La Carlota Air Base, the main military and civilian airfield in Caracas

El Volcán, a key communications hub in the hills of the capital

La Guairá Port, Venezuela’s primary port for oil exports and supplies

The operation was carried out by US Delta Force commandos, a highly secretive special mission unit that operates directly under presidential authority and specializes in capturing high-value targets.

Maduro and his wife were detained without significant resistance and quickly flown out of the country. Some commandos were reportedly injured, but no deaths were reported.

Following Maduro’s arrest, Venezuela’s vice president demanded proof that Maduro is alive, while the attorney general stated that responsibility for Maduro’s safety now lies with the United States.

Celebrations were reported in some parts of Venezuela, including the removal of Maduro’s posters, though political control reportedly remains with his supporters.

Trump openly mentioned opposition leader María Corina Machado, saying the US is considering options involving her, signaling potential plans for Venezuela’s future leadership.