New Delhi: A Russian female influencer faces six years in jail and a substantial fine for posting a image of herself posing naked next to a 700-year-old sacred tree at a temple in Bali.

A raunchy photoshoot of Alina Fazleeva, a Russian influencer, is facing a lot of backlash as the tree in the picture, which is situated at Babakan Temple in Tabanam, is known locally as kayu putih, is centuries old and is considered holy to locals.

The Instagram influencer, who has more than 16,000 followers, could be facing time in prison on pornography charges as Niluh Djelantik, who is a Balinese entrepreneur reported her to the authorities after coming across the images.

The incident has caused uproar with locals promting the immigration officials to launch efforts in order to track down the influencer.

According to the reports, under Information and Electronic Transactions Act (ITE), if the Russian influencer is convicted she will be hit with a £78,000 fine and could face six years in jail.

Meanwhile, when the influencer realised her mistake, she deleted the photos on her Instagram page and in a video apologised to the locals.

"I apologise to all Balinese and Indonesian people, I regret my actions. I'm so embarrassed, I didn't mean to offend you in any way, absolutely no knowledge of this place. I just prayed under a tree and went straight to the police station to explain this incident and apologise," she said in the video.