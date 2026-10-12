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Insufficient: Iran rejects US response to 7 conditions set for reopening Strait of Hormuz

Iran has rejected the US response to its seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, calling it inadequate, as Tehran rules out nuclear negotiations for now and Donald Trump says the conflict could end quickly.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 07:10 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 07:10 AM IST
Insufficient: Iran rejects US response to 7 conditions set for reopening Strait of Hormuz
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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