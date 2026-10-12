/Insufficient: Iran rejects US response to 7 conditions set for reopening Strait of Hormuz

Iran has rejected Washington’s response to its seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, signalling that key differences between the two sides remain unresolved. The standoff over the strategic waterway, crucial to global energy shipments, threatens to prolong one of the conflict’s most significant flashpoints and test the United States’ willingness to reach a deal.
Mohsen Rezaei, Iran’s security chief and secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, described the US response as “insufficient”, Iranian state media reported on Sunday. He said Washington must clarify its position on issues that remain unclear to Tehran before negotiations can make any headway.
"We presented seven conditions to the Americans and clearly stated that the Strait of Hormuz would not be opened to them, and no negotiations would take place, until these conditions are met," Rezaei said. He added that Iran was "no longer in the process of responding to the Americans".
"In their response, they have accepted some of our conditions, while others remain unclear," he said.
The dispute threatens to prolong uncertainty over the strategic waterway, which accounted for around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the war began in late February following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
Washington conveyed its response through Qatari intermediaries, who have been exchanging messages between the two sides as part of efforts to end the conflict and resume shipping through the strait. Iranian officials have said the proposal aims to rebuild trust and revive an expanded version of an interim memorandum of understanding reached in June. The agreement helped bring about a brief ceasefire and included provisions related to both the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme.
Iran rules out nuclear negotiation for now
Tehran has rejected suggestions that it is prepared to discuss its nuclear programme as part of ongoing efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Washington’s proposals largely reiterated its earlier positions, particularly on the nuclear issue. He stressed that Iran’s immediate priority was to address the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and restore security in the waterway.
Baghaei also denied reports that Tehran had offered to permit inspections by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog in return for sanctions relief. He said Iran had not held any discussions with Washington on its nuclear programme.
The nuclear issue continues to be a key point of contention between the two countries. Washington has long pushed for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme, while Tehran has opposed demands it views as unacceptable.
Conflict could end 'really quick'
US President Donald Trump has indicated that the conflict could end soon, while warning that Iran might escalate tensions ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Speaking at a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Trump said Tehran appeared to be softening its position but could take further action before the polls in an attempt to damage his political standing.
Trump had earlier said the United States would not attack Iran before the midterm elections, citing what he described as productive discussions between Washington and Tehran. However, in a post on X on Thursday, he said the US blockade would remain in place despite the ongoing diplomatic engagement.
"We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump said, adding that the United States would not attack Iran before the November 3 elections. He also reiterated his position that "IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"
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