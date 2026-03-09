‘International law exists only on paper’: Russia erupts over Iran strikes, calls meeting of UN’s most powerful nations

US-Israel vs Iran War: The war in West Asia is escalating every day. Attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel have raised concern in many countries, including Russia that has said that the international law framed after the World War II is losing its authority. It believes the system that once guided relations between countries now mostly exists on paper.

Reviving an old diplomatic proposal from President Vladimir Putin, Moscow has called for a meeting of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that is also known as P5. The group includes Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom. Moscow wants these powers to sit together and discuss the future of international security before the crisis spreads further.

‘International law exists only on paper’

Russia shared its concerns during an interview with state television in Moscow. The Kremlin expressed its dissatisfaction with the prevailing global situation. It said the system known as international law no longer has much influence in real situations.

According to Russia, the system of international law that guides relations between countries may still appear in treaties and legal documents. The same system rarely influences what actually happens on the ground. The gap between what exists in law and what happens in reality is now very clear.

Russian officials explained this gap using the terms De Jure and De Facto. They said the system of international law still exists in law, meaning on paper. In reality, it has little influence on how countries act today.

According to Moscow, many countries now make decisions based on their own interests rather than widely accepted rules.

The Kremlin believes the erosion of these norms has created confusion across the international system. Governments now struggle to define which rules still carry authority. It views this uncertainty as a risk for global stability.

What’s Putin’s proposal?

It first appeared before the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, the Russian president had suggested a meeting of the five permanent UNSC members with an aim to hold talks with world’s strongest military powers.

Moscow believes the current geopolitical climate makes this idea more urgent than before. A conversation among the five nuclear powers could address growing security threats, regional wars and the weakening of global institutions.

The proposal focusses on long-term stability rather than immediate military responses. Russia sees value in bringing the major powers to one table for a discussion on global security architecture. Russian officials believe such a meeting could help reduce misunderstanding among rival powers.

The Kremlin also views the P-5 group as the only forum where the largest military powers can speak openly about shared risks. The five countries together control the majority of the world’s nuclear weapons. Their cooperation often influences decisions at the United Nations.

Rising tensions in West Asia

The Russian call comes in the wake of volatile situation in the Middle East. Air strikes on Iranian territory have widened an already dangerous war. Military activity across the region has increased.

The escalation has drawn strong diplomatic reactions from several countries. Russia too has criticised the attacks on Iran and warned that the situation could spiral beyond control. Moscow believes the region already carries many unresolved disputes. A new war could increase instability across several countries at once.

International observers also see a wider geopolitical impact. The crisis affects energy markets, regional alliances and international diplomacy. Oil prices have reacted to the tension in the Gulf. Many countries worry about disruptions to shipping routes and trade.

Recent events have also brought other countries into the crisis. Governments in Europe, Asia and the Middle East are now holding talks to reduce tensions. The United Nations is also facing pressure to respond to the situation.

Warning of economic, political shockwaves

Russian officials believe the present crisis could produce effects far beyond the battlefield. The conflict zone lies at the centre of international energy supply routes. Any prolonged instability may trigger economic ripple effects across continents.

Moscow expects political consequences as well. A long war in West Asia could change alliances and increase differences between major powers. Russian officials believe the present situation could become an important moment for the international system.

Military readiness in several countries has increased. Diplomats from different nations are looking for ways to prevent the situation from getting worse.

Questions directed at Washington

Russia has sought clarity from the United States on its strategic objectives in the region. Russian diplomats want Washington to explain how its actions fit within existing international norms. Moscow believes such explanations are necessary in the present uncertain environment.

Russian officials say the world must define the nature of the global order that now exists. The discussion involves more than a single conflict. It touches the entire structure of international governance.

For Moscow, the Iran crisis has shown problems in the present international system. It says many countries now act according to their own decisions instead of commonly accepted rules. The Kremlin says it has become difficult to even explain what international law means today or ask countries to follow it.