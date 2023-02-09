'International-level Insult': Twitter Reacts After Earthquake-hit Turkey Refuses to Host Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad: Turkey, which is reeling from the devastation in the aftermath of powerful earthquakes that have killed more than 12,500 people, has at refused to host Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the capital Ankara. The Express Tribune citing official sources said that the visit of Shehbaz Sharif to Turkey has been postponed due to Turkish leadership`s engagements related to the ongoing rehabilitation work and bad weather.

The PML-N leader was due to leave for Turkey on February 8, however, the visit has been postponed and he will not be able to visit the earthquake-affected regions as the helicopter could not fly during bad weather, said sources. They added that Turkey`s President and Vice President and the entire political leadership is engaged in relief work.

Pakistan's Foreign Office also confirmed that Turkey had canceled Sharif's visit to the country in the wake of relief efforts being carried out after thousands were killed and wounded in Monday's earthquake and subsequent aftershocks

Turkey has been facing a major humanitarian crisis after earthquakes jolted the country on Monday. The earthquake was felt in neighbouring countries, including Syria. Countries around the world have been sending relief materials and rescue teams to Turkey to assist in rescue operations. However, Pakistan`s PM had planned to visit the earthquake-hit country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan`s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Ankara on Wednesday morning to express solidarity with the people of Turkey.

In a tweet, Aurangzeb said that the All Party Conference due to take place on Thursday has been postponed. Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted, "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Ankara tomorrow morning, he will express his condolences and condolences to the people of Turkey for the destruction of the earthquake and the loss of life. Due to Prime Minister`s visit to Turkey, the APC convened on Thursday, February 9 is being postponed, a new date will be announced in consultation with the allies."

Turkey’s move to cancel Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the quake-hit nation sparked a wildfire on social media. Several internet users have criticised the Pakistan PM’s decision as being “ill-advised” given the fact that Pakistan is itself grappling with a severe economic crisis and food shortage.

ہمارے وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کو تو ترکی کے کباب یاد آرہے تھے تو ترکی والوں نے فون کرکے بتایا کہ آنے کی کوئی ضرورت نہیں آرام سے بیٹھو.



یادرہے آذربائیجان ان کا پڑوسی ملک ہے. اور ان کے تعلقات ہم سے اچھے ہیں.#TurkeySyriaEarthquake #ShehbazSharif pic.twitter.com/3PoaMwHgiu — Haseeb Arslan (@HaseebarslanUK) February 8, 2023

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif visit to #Turkiye is postponed. This is a wise decision, #Turkiye need rescue operations teams and financial assistance whereas your visit could keep them from helping people in need due to protocols. #Turkiye do appreciate @GovtofPakistan efforts. pic.twitter.com/Ge9qz2vyYu — Nabya Shahid (@nabyashahid) February 7, 2023

The last thing Turkey wants at a time like this is to look after state guests. Please send relief staff only. — Azam Jamil (@AzamJamil53) February 7, 2023

Turkey government instructs shehbaz shareef not to come Turkey at this time. Hence, his trip to Turkey for begging is cancelled. #ShehbazSharif — Amir shamshad (@Amirshamshad9) February 7, 2023

This duffer #ShehbazSharif didn’t realise he was setting himself up for a slap in the face from #Turkey . A country reeling in pain from one of the worst natural disasters in this century will take time to hang out with the biggest loser unelected pm of bankrupt country? WHY — Sara Taseer (@sarataseer) February 9, 2023

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has been slapped with an international-level insult by earthquake hit Turkey, refuses to host PM Shehbaz Sharif. Turkey had no time to host beggars and no money also now, as they are busy in rescue and relief work. pic.twitter.com/qg3Yzkl6lc February 8, 2023

So reportedly , Turkish Foreign Ministry has barred Shehbaz Sharif from visiting Turkey as Relief Operations are underway.



What an utter humiliation and shame ! — MNA (@Engr_Naveed111) February 7, 2023