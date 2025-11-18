Interstellar Comet 31/ATLAS Is Leaving Our Solar System: Want To Watch It Live? Check Date, Time, And More

31/ATLAS Livestream Where To Watch: An interstellar comet the size of Manhattan is slipping out of the solar system, and humanity is getting one last close look. Known as 3I/ATLAS, the cosmic traveler has fascinated astronomers since its discovery four months ago. As it drifts away from the Sun, experts and enthusiasts worldwide will be able to watch it live tonight through a special telescopic broadcast.

A Rare Live Look at an Interstellar Visitor

The Virtual Telescope Project will host a livestream on YouTube starting 11:15 pm ET tonight, (November 19 at 9:45 AM IST), offering real-time views of 3I/ATLAS as it glides across the constellation Virgo. Since the comet is far too dim to be seen with the naked eye, shining at magnitude +10.9, a series of high-powered telescopes in Manciano, Italy, will capture and share its motion with the world.

This virtual viewing comes just days before NASA releases long-awaited, ultra-high-resolution images of the comet, taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s HiRISE camera. According to an agency source quoted by The New York Post, the images were captured in early October but held back due to the recent government shutdown.

Scientists Demand Transparency as Speculation Grows

The delay has frustrated many in the scientific community. Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb criticised the holdup, saying, “Science should have been prioritized over bureaucracy. The truth about the nature of 3I/ATLAS will be revealed by the sharing of data, not by the storyline of gatekeepers.”

The comet has been at the center of controversy since its discovery, thanks to its unusual trajectory and close passes by Jupiter, Venus, and Mars. These unexpected movements triggered multiple theories — from unconventional comet activity to, in more speculative circles, the possibility of extraterrestrial technology.

Even Elon Musk chimed in during a discussion with Joe Rogan, suggesting that an object of this size could cause catastrophic damage if it were on a collision course with Earth. While astronomers maintain there is zero threat, the debate added fuel to public fascination.

NASA Prepares for the Big Reveal

NASA is set to release the highest-resolution images of 3I/ATLAS ever obtained as early as next week. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the object between October 1 and October 7, but the images were not processed or published during the shutdown.

Scientists hope the detailed images will finally clarify the comet’s surface structure, composition, and behavior, and perhaps put an end to the swirling theories.

A Cosmic Moment You Can Watch Live

As 3I/ATLAS continues its journey out of the solar system, tomorrow's livestream may be the last meaningful glimpse we get for decades, or ever. For astronomers, it’s a chance to study an interstellar visitor in motion. For the public, it’s a rare opportunity to witness history in real time.