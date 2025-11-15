Interstellar Comet 3I ATLAS Sparks Alien Speculation Again: New Images Show It Survived The Sun Against All Odds

Comet 3I ATLAS Latest Update: When interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS was first spotted in July 2025, astronomers expected another fleeting visitor from deep space, glowing briefly, shedding dust, and eventually breaking up as it approached the Sun. But this comet has defied every expectation. With its eerie blue-green glow and a tail stretching more than a million kilometers, 3I/ATLAS has become one of the most mysterious celestial objects to enter our solar system.

Its latest surprise came after a perilous swing behind the Sun in November, an event that should have destroyed it. Instead, the comet returned looking remarkably intact. And that has reignited a scientific debate that is now gripping the internet.

A Harvard Scientist Doubles Down: “This Could Be Artificial”

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, known for his controversial but persistent investigations into possible extraterrestrial technology, has once again stirred the pot. According to new images captured on November 11 by the Nordic Optical Telescope in Spain’s Canary Islands, 3I/ATLAS did not fragment or weaken during its close pass by the Sun.

In Loeb’s words, the comet remains “an active, single body, with no evidence of breakup.” This observation immediately raised concerns for him. Why? Because he believes the mass-loss jets observed around the comet are far too powerful for a natural object of its estimated size.

Loeb argues that for such enormous jets to form, the comet would require an absorbing surface larger than Manhattan Island, a measurement he insists is impossible based on all previous data.

The Energy Puzzle: “The Numbers Don’t Add Up”

In a detailed analysis shared on Medium, Loeb calculated that at perihelion, the Sun delivered 700 Joules per square meter per second to the comet. Creating the observed jets, he says, would require an absorbing area of over 1,600 square kilometers, far larger than any natural comet nucleus of this scale.

To Loeb, these numbers simply cannot be reconciled unless one entertains a radical possibility: 3I/ATLAS is not behaving like a natural comet because it isn’t one.

He even points to unusual structural features, including an anti-tail, a rare formation that, in this case, points toward the Sun instead of away from it.

Are the Jets “Technological Thrusters”? Loeb Thinks It’s Possible

In one of his most provocative interpretations, Loeb suggests that the comet’s bizarre jets might not be natural geysers of gas and ice. Instead, they could be “technological thrusters,” a deliberate propulsion system designed to accelerate the object away from the Sun after its close pass.

He speculates that an advanced spacecraft might perform such a maneuver to gain speed rather than slow down during a gravitational assist.

According to Loeb, this would also explain how the object remained intact during its fiery solar encounter.

Other Astronomers Aren’t Convinced: “This Is All Normal”

Not everyone is buying the extraterrestrial theory. Michigan State University astronomy professor Darryl Seligman dismissed the alien-hardware hypothesis, saying the comet’s survival is perfectly consistent with its estimated nucleus size, around 1 km in diameter, which is considered large for a comet.

He argues that Loeb’s assumptions about mass-loss rates and jet sizes might be exaggerated, and that 3I/ATLAS is behaving like any robust comet would.

A Breakthrough Radio Signal: Proof of a Natural Comet?

Adding more support to the natural-comet theory, South Africa’s MeerKAT radio telescope detected radio absorption lines from hydroxyl radicals on October 24. These molecules appear when sunlight breaks apart water, a classic sign of a comet shedding material as it warms.

MeerKAT had detected nothing in September, but this new signal strongly suggests that 3I/ATLAS is exactly what it appears to be: a water-rich comet losing mass near the Sun.

A Mystery Far From Solved

With one camp calling it a natural, icy wanderer and another proposing it might be a technological object from another star system, 3I/ATLAS remains a cosmic riddle. What is undeniably true, however, is that the interstellar visitor has challenged scientists to rethink what they assume about objects beyond our solar system.

Whether it is a resilient comet or something far more sophisticated, 3I/ATLAS has already secured its place as one of the most fascinating discoveries of the decade.