Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: Harvard Scientist Claims It Could Be Alien Tech - 7 Reasons Why

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Mystery: When NASA announced the discovery of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS on July 1, 2025, it became the third known object to enter our solar system from beyond the stars. While NASA confirmed that it poses no threat to Earth, the comet’s strange characteristics have raised eyebrows in the scientific community. Currently making its closest approach to the Sun, 3I/ATLAS has become the center of debate between those who see it as a natural wonder, and those, like Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, who suspect it could be alien technology.

1. The Strange Chemical Composition

Scientists found that 3I/ATLAS emits a plume of about four grams of nickel per second, but curiously, no trace of iron, even though these two elements are almost always found together. This anomaly has led researchers to question whether the comet’s composition could be artificially engineered rather than naturally formed.

2. Presence of Nickel Tetracarbonyl

Adding to the mystery, researchers detected nickel tetracarbonyl, a compound associated with industrial metal refining on Earth. According to Loeb, this unusual chemical signature might be evidence that the object contains manufactured or engineered materials, strengthening the alien-tech hypothesis.

3. The Anti-Solar Tail Mystery

Early observations showed 3I/ATLAS with an anti-tail pointing toward the Sun, something virtually unheard of in comet behavior. However, the tail later flipped to point away from the Sun, a change that Loeb suggests could indicate controlled movement or maneuvering, possibly by an intelligent source.

4. An Unusual Trajectory

Unlike comets bound to our solar system, 3I/ATLAS follows a hyperbolic trajectory, meaning it’s not gravitationally tied to the Sun. This interstellar visitor’s high speed and unpredictable path suggest that it may not have originated from any nearby star system, a hallmark of something potentially artificial.

5. A Smooth, Rocky-Less Surface

Loeb and his team also note that 3I/ATLAS seems to lack rocky material, which is rare for such a massive object wandering through space. This smooth, reflective surface could mean it’s constructed from refined metal, a feature often seen in engineered spacecraft rather than natural celestial bodies.

6. Massive Size and High Velocity

At roughly 12 miles wide and speeding through space at over 130,000 mph (58 km/s), 3I/ATLAS is significantly larger and faster than most interstellar objects ever recorded. Such sheer size and velocity have prompted questions about whether it might have been propelled or designed for interstellar travel.

7. Possible Engineered Materials

The comet’s overall composition, emissions, and behavior closely resemble that of industrial-grade materials used in human metal processing and coating technologies. Loeb believes that this resemblance cannot be easily dismissed, suggesting the possibility of an artificial construct of alien origin.

What Happens Next?

As 3I/ATLAS makes its closest approach to the Sun on October 29-30, scientists are closely monitoring its activity to uncover more clues about its origin. Spacecraft like NASA’s Psyche and ESA’s JUICE will observe it from unique vantage points, potentially offering insights that could redefine what we know about our universe, and who might be out there.

