Invading Ukraine will prove to be a self-inflicted wound: Biden warns Putin

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine will prove to be a 'self-inflicted wound' and asked him to step back from war.

In a nationally televised speech, Biden spoke starkly of the 'needless death and destruction' Moscow could cause and international outrage Putin would face and said that the United States is 'prepared no matter what happens'.

"If Russia does invade in the days or weeks ahead, the human cost for Ukraine will be immense, and the strategic cost for Russia will also be immense. If Russia attacks Ukraine, it’ll be met with overwhelming international condemnation. The world will not forget that Russia chose needless death and destruction. Invading Ukraine will prove to be a self-inflicted wound," he said.

War of choice

Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin that if Russia proceeds, the US will rally the world to oppose its aggression.

"World War Two was a war of necessity. But if Russia attacks Ukraine, it would be a war of choice, or a war without cause or reason," Biden said.

He stated that the United States and its Allies and partners around the world are ready to impose powerful sanctions on export controls, including actions that America did not pursue when Russia invaded Crimea and eastern Ukraine in 2014.

"We will put intense pressure on their largest and most significant financial institutions and key industries.

"These measures are ready to go as soon and if Russia moves. We’ll impose long-term consequences that will undermine Russia’s ability to compete economically and strategically," he said.

Invasion remains distinctly possible

The US President said that if we do not stand for freedom where it is at risk today, we'll surely pay a steeper price tomorrow.

"An invasion remains distinctly possible. That’s why I’ve asked several times that all Americans in Ukraine leave now before it’s too late to leave safely. It is why we have temporarily relocated our embassy from Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine, approaching the Polish border," he added.

The American president also appealed directly to Russian citizens.

"To the citizens of Russia: you are not our enemy, and I don’t believe you want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine," he said.

Russia has over 1,50,000 troops encircling Ukraine

He also spoke on the Russian Defense Ministry reporting that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine and said, "That would be good, but we have not yet verified that. We have not yet verified that Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position,"

"Right now, Russia has more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine in Belarus and along Ukraine’s border," Biden added.

