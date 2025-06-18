Invisible Killer in the Air: A Deadly Fungus Creeping Across America’s Lungs

New York/New Delhi: It is in the air. You cannot see it, smell it or feel it – but it is there. Floating silently through the breeze, creeping into homes, hospitals and lungs. Its name is Aspergillus Fumigatus, a fungus that thrives in warm and damp places. It is now showing up across some of the most populated and humid states in the United States.

Over the last few years, health officials and researchers have quietly raised concern. Common in compost piles and soil, this fungus is now being blamed for a growing number of deadly lung infections, particularly in states like Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and California. Even major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Houston are not spared, especially with their aging infrastructure and high-density living.

For most healthy people, breathing in the fungus does not do much. But it can trigger a serious infection known as aspergillosis for those with a fragile immune system like a cancer patient, those recovering from an organ transplant or a person living with HIV. In its chronic form, the infection lingers in the lungs for years. In its invasive form, it does not stop at the lungs; it can reach the brain, kidneys and even the heart.

Doctors are alarmed, especially because aspergillosis does not need to be officially reported in the United States. That means there are no national tracking, no clear numbers and no early warning system. What they do know is that hospitalisations have been increasing steadily. Between 2000 and 2013, U.S. hospitals saw nearly a 3% annual rise in serious aspergillosis cases. By 2014, there were close to 15,000 hospital stays linked to the fungus, costing hospitals over $1.2 billion.

And treatment? That is becoming harder too. The same class of drugs, called azoles, that doctors rely on to fight fungal infections are also widely used in agriculture. They help protect crops from mold, but this overuse has created a new problem of drug-resistant strains of Aspergillus fumigatus. Lab tests now find resistant fungi in farm soils across at least seven U.S. states. And when these strains infect people, the usual medications don’t work.

One particular toxin made by this fungus, called aflatoxin, is especially dangerous. It has been linked to cancers and organ damage, impacting everything from the lungs to the liver. The World Health Organization now ranks Aspergillus Fumigatus as a high-priority threat. Why? Because it is killing thousands each year, and the medicines we have are losing their power.

To make matters worse, climate change is giving this fungus new opportunities. Rising temperatures and humidity create perfect breeding grounds. Scientists warn that by the end of the century, the spread of the fungus could grow by 75%, especially across the southern half of the United States.

For people with vulnerable health, small steps can help – avoiding gardening, wearing protective masks in dusty areas and keeping indoor air clean. But hospitals are now stepping up their fight too, ramping up mold checks and switching to stronger drugs when needed.

Researchers say this is just the beginning. With the right conditions and no clear nationwide response, Aspergillus Fumigatus is quietly tightening its grip – one breath at a time.