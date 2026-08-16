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Iran places $30K bounty on US soldiers, women to get double reward for killing or capturing troops

Iran offers $30,000 for killing or capturing US soldiers and doubles the reward for women as the US-Iran war and Hormuz crisis continue.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 08:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
Iran places $30K bounty on US soldiers, women to get double reward for killing or capturing troops
Image Credit: IANS, ANI/Reuters. US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

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Iran places $30K bounty on US soldiers, women to get double reward for killing or capturing troops
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