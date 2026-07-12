/‘Iran agreed to a deal yesterday, moments before launching strikes in Hormuz,’ says US President Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Iran of bad faith, claiming that Tehran agreed to a deal just moments before it launched strikes and attempted to close the Strait of Hormuz. In a strongly worded statement, President Trump said Iran had reached an understanding with American negotiators on Saturday, only to turn around and escalate tensions dramatically in the critical waterway.
“Iran agreed to a deal yesterday, moments before launching strikes in Hormuz,” Trump said, suggesting the Iranian move was a clear act of betrayal after talks had seemingly made progress.
Trump made the statement in a telephonic conversation with CNBC on Sunday, paying respects to US Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away due to ‘sudden illness’ on Saturday.
.@POTUS after being asked about Iran: "I want to honor the life of Lindsey Graham, so I don't want to talk about it. I told you that before the call... I want to talk about one person today — Lindsey Graham." pic.twitter.com/WiangUBdq0— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 12, 2026
The development unfolded after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice.”
The IRGC blamed US “interference” in West Asia as the reason and warned that any military response would be met with a strong retaliation, including possible strikes on additional enemy bases in the region.
The IRGC statement, broadcast by Iranian state media, declared that no vessels would be allowed to transit the strait and placed full responsibility for any consequences on the United States, Israel, and countries hosting US military facilities.
However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) swiftly pushed back, asserting that the vital shipping route remains open.
In a post on X, CENTCOM said, “The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway. US forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations. Iran does not control the Strait. Traffic is flowing.”
The contrasting claims have heightened fears of a major confrontation in the Gulf, where nearly 20% of the world’s oil passes through the narrow Strait of Hormuz. Any prolonged disruption could send shockwaves through global energy markets.
Trump’s remarks suggest that behind-the-scenes negotiations, possibly involving Qatari mediators, had appeared close to yielding a breakthrough before the IRGC’s announcement.
Although the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), an official Iranian maritime body established to regulate and control transit through the Strait of Hormuz, stated in a post on X that the passage has been closed due to "recent illegal movements" of the US military and will be permitted only through a "transit permit" issued by PGSA.
The US-Iran conflict escalated last week, centered around control over the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides accusing each other of bad faith and provocation. While Iran insists its actions are a legitimate response to foreign interference, the United States views them as reckless aggression that threatens global energy security. As diplomatic channels remain active through Qatari mediators.
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