The end of an era: How the assassination of Ali Larijani paralyses Iran's wartime leadership

In a major escalation of the ongoing conflict, Iran has officially confirmed the death of Ali Larijani, a powerful statesman and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. The veteran politician was killed in a targeted Israeli airstrike in Pardis, a residential area northeast of Tehran, during the early hours of Wednesday, March 18.

Larijani, a towering figure in Iranian politics and a close advisor to the Supreme Leader, was reportedly at his daughter's residence at the time of the attack.

Casualties in the Pardis strike

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The Supreme National Security Council issued a formal statement confirming that the strike claimed multiple high-level lives. Along with the senior leader, those killed include:

Morteza Larijani : The son of Ali Larijani.

: The son of Ali Larijani. Alireza Bayat: Larijani’s Deputy Secretary.

Security detail: Several bodyguards were also confirmed dead in the blast.

State media and the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency reported that the missile directly hit the residential property, reducing parts of the building to rubble.

Israel claims responsibility: 'Axis of Evil' targeted

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the operation, describing Larijani as a central figure in the "Axis of Evil." In a stern statement, Katz asserted that Larijani had been "eliminated" alongside other senior officials who have been neutralised in recent Israeli operations.

"These leaders have joined the depths of hell along with others who stood with Khamenei," Katz stated, signaling Israel's intent to continue targeting Iran's top-tier leadership even within secure residential zones.

A blow to Iranian intelligence and security

Tehran has been rocked by the assassination, prompting serious concerns about the vulnerability of Iran's internal security and intelligence system. A high-profile target being struck inside a private home in a supposedly secure suburb highlights a significant breach in Iran’s counter-intelligence measures.

The National Security Council's statement lauded Larijani as a "lifelong servant of the Islamic Republic," declaring him and his companions as "martyrs" of the ongoing struggle.

Impact on regional stability

Ali Larijani was not only a security chief but a seasoned diplomat who previously served as the Speaker of the Parliament and a chief nuclear negotiator. His death marks one of the most direct and consequential strikes on the Iranian political establishment since the conflict began, potentially triggering a massive retaliatory response from Tehran.

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