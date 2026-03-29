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NewsWorldIran allows transit to 20 Pakistani-flagged ships through Strait of Hormuz
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Iran allows transit to 20 Pakistani-flagged ships through Strait of Hormuz

This follows recent diplomatic outreach between Islamabad and Tehran. In recent weeks, Iran has permitted several Pakistan-linked vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 09:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Iran allows transit to 20 Pakistani-flagged ships through Strait of Hormuz(Representative Image: IANS)

Iran has allowed 20 Pakistani-flagged vessels to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, announced Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Describing the development as ‘harbinger of peace’, Pakistan Foreign Minister in an X post said, “I am pleased to share great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily.”

Welcoming the gesture as a stability measure in the region, “This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher in stability in the region. This positive announcement marks a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction,” added Dar.

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This follows recent diplomatic outreach between Islamabad and Tehran. In recent weeks, Iran has permitted several Pakistan-linked vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, bolstering Pakistan's mediating role in U.S.-Iran tensions.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, stressing de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy for lasting peace, per Reuters.

On March 28, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a telephonic conversation with the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and condemned ‘Israeli’ attacks on Iran.
Thanking Pezeshkian for appreciating Islamabad’s peace efforts and briefed him on diplomatic outreach to the U.S, Gulf states, and Islamic countries to promote dialogue and de-escalation, Sharif said, “Held a detailed telephone conversation with my brother President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran earlier today, lasting over one hour.”

“I reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the continued Israeli attacks on Iran, including recent strikes on civilian infrastructure, and conveyed Pakistan’s  solidarity with the brave people of Iran. Expressed, once again, my condolences on the tragic loss of precious lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and displaced,” added Pakistan PM.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that Iran is not fully closing the Strait of Hormuz and will allow safe passage for vessels from friendly nations, including India, Russia, China, Pakistan, and Iraq.

He noted that several countries requested transit assurances, with Iran’s armed forces enabling passage in select cases.

However, ships linked to the United States, Israel, and certain Gulf states involved in the West Asia conflict will be denied access through this vital maritime chokepoint.


 

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