Iran and US conclude second round of talks – here’s what came out of Geneva

Washington: The second round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran concluded in Geneva with positive signals coming from the Iranian side. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the discussions as serious and constructive. He stated that various ideas were presented and debated with focus and clarity. He added that the parties have reached agreement on guiding principles, which will now form the basis of a draft.

A definite roadmap has been established, although the process will take time. No specific date has been set for the next round, but work will continue on the draft agreement before moving on to a third meeting.

According to reports, journalists present in Geneva said that the American delegation did not enter the building where the Omani foreign minister and the Iranian team were stationed.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei issued warnings on X to US President Donald Trump, emphasising that the Islamic Republic could never be eliminated. He posted that despite 47 years of American efforts, Iran is intact and would continue to resist any attempts to dismantle its system.

Trump had previously suggested that a regime change in Iran could be the “best thing possible”. The statement was interpreted as a call to end Iran’s religious governing structure. He said that Washington had spent decades talking, and many lives were lost during that time.

Amid rising tensions, the United States deployed a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East to pressure Iran into limiting its nuclear programme. Khamenei addressed this development on X, describing the warship as a danger but warning that more dangerous forces exist that could neutralise such military assets.

The Geneva talks shows cautious optimism as Tehran and Washington explore ways to advance negotiations while both sides continue clearing their positions publicly. The next phase of discussions will focus on drafting an agreement and scheduling a third round of talks.