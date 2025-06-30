Iran Asks UN To Recognise US, Israel As 'Aggressors' In Recent Attacks

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday wrote a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNSC President Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett to recognise Israel and the United States as the initiators of the "aggression" against Iran.

According to the IANS citing IRNA news agency, Araghchi urged the UNSC to fulfil its responsibility in maintaining international peace and security.

He also accused Israel of intentionally striking residential buildings, civilians, and essential infrastructure, calling the attacks a "clear violation" of the UN Charter and a "gross breach" of international law.

Araghchi stated that Israel and the United States had also attacked Iran's nuclear facilities — which are under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) — in a "serious breach of the UN Charter, the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and the IAEA's regulations and resolutions."

The Iranian foreign minister also stressed that the UNSC should hold the "aggressors" accountable and act to prevent the recurrence of such "crimes."

Earlier, on June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on several areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and numerous civilians.

Iran also responded Israel with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks.

On June 22, US forces made an entery in support of Israel an bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Iran struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

After 12 days of fighting, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached on Tuesday.

(With IANS inputs)