Iran attacks US military bases in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and UAE
Following attacks on Qatar and Bahrain, Iran has also attacked a US military base in the UAE. The US military base in the UAE is called Al Dhafra Air Base.
Iran has begun attacking US bases in the Middle East in response to the Israeli-US attack. Iran fired several missiles at a US military base in Bahrain (NSA Bahrain), Israel's neighboring country. Tehran also targeted US bases in Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base.
However, the Iranian missiles was intercepted over Qatar as its Defense Ministry says its Patriot defense system intercepted an Iranian missile.
Meanwhile, Bahrain reported that a missile strike targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in the island nation. At the same time, witnesses in Kuwait said they heard sirens and explosions in areas that host US Army Central.
