'Iran begged for this ceasefire': US war secretary Hegseth claims Trump chose mercy

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump, despite having the capability to cripple Iran’s entire economy within minutes, chose restraint and spared the country after it accepted a ceasefire under overwhelming pressure.

"President Trump had the power to cripple Iran's entire economy in minutes, but he chose mercy. He spared those targets because Iran accepted the ceasefire under overwhelming pressure. The new Iranian regime understood that a deal was far better than the fate that awaited them. This new regime just happened to look at what happened to their predecessors," ANI quoted Hegseth as saying.

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(This is a developing story.)