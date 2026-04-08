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NewsWorld'Iran begged for this ceasefire': US war secretary Hegseth claims Trump chose mercy
US IRAN WAR

'Iran begged for this ceasefire': US war secretary Hegseth claims Trump chose mercy

US war secretary Hegseth claims Trump chose mercy

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Iran begged for this ceasefire': US war secretary Hegseth claims Trump chose mercy​ US war secretary Hegseth and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. (Photo: IANS)

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump, despite having the capability to cripple Iran’s entire economy within minutes, chose restraint and spared the country after it accepted a ceasefire under overwhelming pressure.

"President Trump had the power to cripple Iran's entire economy in minutes, but he chose mercy. He spared those targets because Iran accepted the ceasefire under overwhelming pressure. The new Iranian regime understood that a deal was far better than the fate that awaited them. This new regime just happened to look at what happened to their predecessors," ANI quoted Hegseth as saying.

 

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