Iran has said that they are "ready," as US intelligence reports revealed that Israel is preparing to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, as reported by Hindustan Times.

In a cryptic post on the social media platform ‘X’, the Islamic Republic of Iran said, “We are Ready.”

This development comes as US President Donald Trump on Thursday stressed that the US will not allow Iran to have nuclear weapons.

"They can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that," ANI quoted Trump as saying.

Trump also said that Washington is pulling some of its military personnel from the Middle East as the region could be a dangerous place.

"They (US military personnel) are being moved out (of some countries of the Middle East) because it could be a dangerous place and we will see what happens...We have given notice to move out," ANI quoted Trump as saying.

Trump's remarks came after a failed round of talks between the US and Iran over its nuclear program.

Earlier, Iran's mission to the United Nations said that "Iran does not seek to develop nuclear weapons, and US militarism only promotes instability."

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Iranian Defence Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh on Wednesday said that his country would attack US military installations in the region if there is a conflict with the US.