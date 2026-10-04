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Iran calls flydubai incident claims a ‘false flag’, rejects alleged links to attack

The co-pilot, identified by multiple media outlets as Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked the pilot-in-command, Smit Machchhar, with a crash axe during the flight on Wednesday, September 30. He also reportedly attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 08:27 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
Iran calls flydubai incident claims a ‘false flag’, rejects alleged links to attack
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Iran calls flydubai incident claims a ‘false flag’, rejects alleged links to attack
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