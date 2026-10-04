/Iran calls flydubai incident claims a ‘false flag’, rejects alleged links to attack

Iran has rejected allegations linking it to an alleged hijacking attempt on a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, describing the claims as a “false flag” operation based on “fabricated evidence”. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed any suggestion of Tehran's involvement in the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073. His remarks came as authorities in several countries investigate the background of the flight's Omani co-pilot.
The co-pilot, identified by multiple media outlets as Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked the pilot-in-command, Smit Machchhar, with a crash axe during the flight on Wednesday, September 30. He also reportedly attempted to take control of the aircraft.
According to reports, the plane suddenly plunged by around 14,000 feet during the incident. Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter and restrain al-Hammami. A second set of pilots who were travelling on the aircraft then took control of the flight and safely landed it in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Baghaei said attempts to link Iran to the flydubai incident, as well as a security scare at the RAF Fairford base in Britain, were based on fabricated evidence, Tasnim news agency reported.
“This is merely a reminder of an experience that the world has witnessed for itself over the past seven months,” Baghaei said.
He argued that the allegations should be viewed against what he described as Israel and some European countries' “history of using false-flag operations”.
Tehran was being accused “solely on the basis of fabricated evidence”, Baghaei said, adding: “This is a worn-out tactic.”
The United Arab Emirates is leading the investigation into the incident. UAE authorities said on Saturday that their initial findings indicated that the co-pilot had attempted to carry out a “terrorist act”.
UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the co-pilot attacked the captain inside the flight deck with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft, state-run WAM news agency reported.
The investigation has also widened beyond the UAE, with authorities in Australia and Israel examining al-Hammami's background and his links to Australia, including how he came to be part of the flydubai crew, PTI reported, citing multiple media reports.
The Australian Federal Police has confirmed that a counter-terrorism team is investigating his links to the country, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
Reports suggest al-Hammami was granted a student visa for Australia in 2014 and studied there between 2015 and 2017 before leaving the country.
Sources familiar with the case told Australian media that his visa was cancelled in 2019 after authorities determined that he was no longer a student. ABC also reported the cancellation.
Questions have also emerged over reports that al-Hammami had previously been barred from flying by authorities in Oman because of his radical views.
The incident has raised further questions over how an Omani citizen was able to serve as co-pilot on a flight bound for Israel, given that Oman does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.
Investigators in the UAE, Australia and Israel are now examining his history and the circumstances that allowed him to become part of the crew, while Iran continues to deny any involvement and has dismissed the allegations against it as a “false flag”.
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