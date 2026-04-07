Iran calls for 'human chains' around power plants amid Trump's looming deadline

US-Iran war: As tensions in the Middle East remain high amid US threats to target civilian infrastructure, Iran's Deputy Sports Minister, Alireza Rahimi, has called on the nation’s athletes and artists to form "human chains" around power plants.

This comes following a series of ultimatums from US President Donald Trump.

In a video message, according to ANI, Rahimi invited all youth, athletes, artists, students, and faculty on Tuesday at 2 PM (local Iran time) to gather near power plants. "These are our wealth and belongings", he said in the message.

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"Attacking public infrastructure is a war crime," Rahimi had stated on social media.

"We will stand hand in hand to say: civilian lives are not targets." Iranian officials at the United Nations have echoed this sentiment, arguing that the US threats constitute "incitement to terrorism" and a violation of international law regarding the protection of civilian life-support systems.

Trump's deadline for Iran

The call for human shields comes in response to US President Trump's recent "8:00 PM deadline" for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Trump warned that failure to comply would result in a simultaneous, massive bombing campaign aimed at "each and every one" of Iran's electric generating plants and bridges.

The US President stated on Monday that the goal would be to leave these facilities "burning, exploding, and never to be used again" within a four-hour window.

During a White House press briefing, Trump said, "The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."

He also gave an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 P.M ET, warning that there'll be "no bridges, no power plants" after that.

Trump said that this is a "critical period" and Washington has given Tehran the necessary time to make a deal to put this war to an end.

(with ANI inputs)

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