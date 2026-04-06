Iran calls US 15-point proposal ‘excessively demanding’ ahead of Trump’s Tuesday deadline

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's news conference in the Oval Office on the Iran war, Iran has hardened its position.

Iran International reports that Tehran rejected the US 15-point peace plan, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei calling it "extremely ambitious and illogical."

Rejecting US points, Iran has drafted its response to proposals conveyed through mediators and will announce it when necessary, the foreign ministry spokesman added, as per Iran International.

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Esmaeil Baghaei stated that negotiations cannot occur under threats, warning that US strikes on infrastructure would constitute war crimes. He emphasized Iran's priority on defence amid ongoing attacks, with diplomacy proceeding alongside military operations, per Iran International.

Meanwhile, the United States and Iran have received another plan to end hostilities, which could come into effect on Monday and result in the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, sources familiar with the proposals told Reuters.

FM Spox:



The U.S. 15-point proposal is excessively demanding.



We have compiled and formalized our own set of demands.



The possibility that the “#pilot rescue in Isfahan” was a deceptive operation aimed at seizing Iran’s enriched uranium cannot be ignored.#Iran#US#War — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 6, 2026

As per the report by Reuters, the framework has been put together by Pakistan and exchanged with Iran and the US overnight, the source said, noting a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement.

"All elements need to be agreed today," the source said, adding that the initial understanding would be structured as a memorandum of understanding finalised electronically through Pakistan, which, as per the Reuters report, is the sole communication channel in the talks.

The proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, followed by 15-20 days to finalise a broader settlement.

Dubbed the "Islamabad Accord," it envisions a regional framework for the strait with final talks in Islamabad, according to Reuters.

No immediate responses came from U.S. or Iranian officials, and Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi declined comment.

These developments signal potential escalation in West Asia's volatile tensions. With Trump's Tuesday deadline approaching, Iran shows no signs of yielding, despite multilateral peace efforts.



(with ANI inputs)

