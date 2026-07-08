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‘Iran ceasefire over’: Trump calls Iranian leaders ‘liars, cheat and sick people’ after attack on ships in Hormuz

US President Donald Trump declared the Iran ceasefire memorandum "over," accusing Tehran of violating the agreement through attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
‘Iran ceasefire over’: Trump calls Iranian leaders ‘liars, cheat and sick people’ after attack on ships in Hormuz
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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