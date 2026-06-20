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  • /Iran claims closing Hormuz again over deadly Israeli attacks on Lebanon; decision comes days after signing deal

Iran claims closing Hormuz again over deadly Israeli attacks on Lebanon; decision comes days after signing deal

In a statement, the military command said the closure was in response to what it called a "clear breach of trust" by the United States and Israel’s continued alleged violations of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 07:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
Iran claims closing Hormuz again over deadly Israeli attacks on Lebanon; decision comes days after signing deal
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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