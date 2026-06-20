/Iran claims closing Hormuz again over deadly Israeli attacks on Lebanon; decision comes days after signing deal

The Iranian central military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, has announced the closure of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz to vessel traffic, citing violations of the ceasefire memorandum by the United States and Israel.
In a statement, the military command said the closure was in response to what it called a "clear breach of trust" by the United States and Israel’s continued alleged violations of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon.
“It is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic; It is noted that this first step is a response to the enemy’s breach of promise, and if the aggression continues, further steps will be planned and taken to force the enemy to comply with its obligations,” the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by state TV.
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