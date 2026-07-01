/Iran claims Israel trying to derail Tehran-Washington peace memorandum as tensions rise in Lebanon

"The reason for its opposition is that this agreement is truly a document of defeat for America and the Zionist regime. The Zionist regime's entire effort was to disrupt this agreement as much as it could, because the first paragraph of this agreement stipulates that the war should end based on Lebanon's territorial sovereignty within the official borders and geographical map of this country, that no military operations should be carried out, that the people should return to their homes, and that the enemy should withdraw from the lands it occupied," he said.