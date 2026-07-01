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Iran claims Israel trying to derail Tehran-Washington peace memorandum as tensions rise in Lebanon

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Israel is attempting to derail the Tehran-Washington memorandum. He claims military actions in Lebanon were aimed at disrupting the agreement, while Netanyahu vows to keep forces in southern Lebanon.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 06:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 06:49 AM IST
Iran claims Israel trying to derail Tehran-Washington peace memorandum as tensions rise in Lebanon
Image Credit: IANS, X/@IsraeliPM. US President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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