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Iran claims missile strikes on US aircraft in Jordan as Middle East conflict widens

The claim emerged amid a sharp escalation in hostilities, coming after the US launched fresh strikes on Iran for a sixth consecutive night, targeting what it described as military infrastructure linked to Tehran's operations around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Iran claims missile strikes on US aircraft in Jordan as Middle East conflict widens
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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