/Iran claims missile strikes on US aircraft in Jordan as Middle East conflict widens

Beyond the strikes on US aircraft in Jordan, Iran said it had launched retaliatory attacks against American and allied targets elsewhere in the Middle East. The IRGC claimed to have hit US maritime surveillance radar sites in Oman, along with targets in Kuwait and Bahrain. It also said it had struck a US special operations command centre at al-Tanf in Syria, near the Jordanian border, describing the move as retaliation for the killing of Iranian soldiers earlier in the week. Neither the US nor Syrian authorities have responded to these claims.