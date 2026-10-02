Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Iran claims Netanyahu, UAE President plotted flydubai 'false flag' operation; Israel denies charge as anti-semitic

Iran claims Netanyahu, UAE President plotted flydubai 'false flag' operation; Israel denies charge as anti-semitic

Iran has accused Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed of plotting the flydubai cockpit incident as a “false flag” operation, while Israel rejected the conspiracy claims and Trump suggested a possible Iranian link is being investigated.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
Iran claims Netanyahu, UAE President plotted flydubai 'false flag' operation; Israel denies charge as anti-semitic
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Iran claims Netanyahu, UAE President plotted flydubai 'false flag' operation; Israel denies charge as anti-semitic
2
3
4
5