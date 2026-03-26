Iran claims to have 'successfully targeted' US F-18 fighter jet, releases video | WATCH

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed that it had “successfully targeted” a US F-18 fighter jet.

Iran’s state affiliated media Press TV posted footage on X showing what appears to be the crash, with a jet, which Tehran claims is a US F‑18, being “successfully” shot down in the clip.

"Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announces that it has successfully targeted an American F-18 fighter jet," said the Iranian media, while sharing the video.

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Meanwhile, the US Central Command dismissed the IRGC’s assertion, stating that no American fighter jet has been downed by Iran.

“FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a U.S. F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems. TRUE: No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran,” the Central Command wrote in a post on X.



This came just hours after Iran rejected a US ceasefire proposal, with Tehran saying it would only agree to halt hostilities on its "own terms and timeline", a senior official told Press TV, dismissing Washington’s 15‑point plan and warning that strikes would continue until its demands are met.

“The end of the war will occur when Iran decides it should end, not when Trump envisions its conclusion,” he added.

While rejecting US 15-point ceasefire proposal, Iran issued its own five-point counter-demands, including full sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, war reparations, guarantees against future attacks or assassinations of its officials, an end to hostilities across all fronts (including Lebanon), and mechanisms to prevent renewed aggression.

A spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari on Wednesday mocked Donald Trump, saying "Don’t dress up your defeat as an agreement. Your era of empty promises has come to an end.”

On Sunday, Iran also claimed to have intercepted and targeted a US F-15 fighter jet near Hormuz Island. According to Iran’s air defence command, ground-to-air missiles were fired at the aircraft off the country’s southern coast, and investigations are ongoing to determine the jet’s fate, state-linked media reported.

After Iran’s rejection of the proposal, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt cautioned that US President Donald Trump “does not bluff and is prepared to unleash hell” if Tehran does not acknowledge its defeat and accept a settlement.

As diplomatic efforts stall through intermediaries like Pakistan, Iranian strikes continue across the region while Tehran maintains a hardline stance.