/Iran claims US struck under-construction nuclear plant as conflict escalates

The conflict between the United States and Iran intensified on Sunday, with Tehran claiming that US forces struck an under-construction nuclear power plant while Washington announced fresh military operations targeting Iranian military infrastructure. Iran also launched retaliatory attacks against US-linked targets in the region, widening fears of further escalation across West Asia.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was examining reports of an overnight strike on the construction site of the Darkhovin nuclear power plant in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province.
"The IAEA is looking into reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, Iran. The facility is in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material when last visited by the IAEA," the agency said in a post on X.
The UN nuclear watchdog added that the reported attack was not expected to pose any radiological danger.
"While the reported attack is not believed to pose any radiological risk, DG Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for military restraint in the vicinity of all nuclear-related sites," the agency said, adding that it had contacted Iranian authorities and would provide further updates.
Iran later alleged that the United States had carried out the strike on the Darkhovin site. State broadcaster IRIB, quoting the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), said the attack took place at about 3.39 am local time.
"The terrorist and criminal regime of the US, which has no nature other than bullying and lawlessness, in an aggressive and brutal act contrary to international law, attacked the Darkhovin power plant site under construction, one of the symbols of the dignity and scientific self-sufficiency of the Iranian nation, with a number of projectiles," the AEOI said.
Iranian officials also reported a missile strike on the outskirts of Abadan in Khuzestan province.
Valiullah Hayati, Deputy Security and Police Officer of the Khuzestan Governorate, said, "A few minutes ago, an area outside the city limits and on the outskirts of Abadan was attacked with missiles by the terrorist enemy of America." He added that the strike caused no casualties.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed that four vessels attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after switching off their navigation systems and using what it described as an unsafe route.
According to Iran's state-run IRIB, the IRGC alleged the vessels acted "with the mischief and support of American terrorists." It said two of the ships were involved in an accident, while the remaining two did not complete the journey.
The IRGC further claimed the Strait of Hormuz remained under its "complete control" and warned that "not a single drop of oil, gas, or chemical fertiliser" would pass through the waterway without coordination and permission, adding that ships using unsafe routes would "surely encounter an accident."
Iran also said it had shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Ahvaz. Separately, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported fresh US airstrikes on Qeshm Island, where at least two explosions were heard. Emergency and security teams were sent to assess the situation.
The United States, meanwhile, confirmed another round of military strikes under the direction of President Donald Trump.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had targeted Iranian coastal surveillance networks, air defence systems, maritime assets, and missile and drone storage facilities in an effort to weaken Iran's military capabilities.
CENTCOM also said it struck IRGC personnel it accused of carrying out attacks on American troops in Jordan the previous night.
The command said the operation was intended to "swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night" and further reduce Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
It added that US forces remained "highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready."
In response, Iran announced drone strikes on two US military installations in Kuwait.
Iranian state media said the operation involved "large-scale attacks with kamikaze drones against the US military's ammunition depot at Camp Udairi and the Patriot radar system and air surveillance radar at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait."
Jordan also reported fresh attacks. The country's military said it intercepted three out of four Iranian missiles, while the fourth landed in a remote southern area without causing casualties or damage.
Warning sirens were sounded in Amman after the US Embassy advised American citizens to avoid Aqaba airport and seaport because of what it described as "a specific and credible threat."
Jordanian government spokesperson Mohammad al-Momani later said no evacuation orders had been issued and that "No potential threats have been recorded by the relevant Jordanian authorities in the past few hours."
In Kuwait, officials said a power generation and water desalination plant had come under attack for the second time in two days, causing a fire at parts of the facility.
"As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression on Kuwait, a power and water distillation plant, for the second time in two days, has been subjected to an attack that caused a fire in some facilities of the station," Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said.
Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah later visited injured citizens at Al-Adan Hospital to review their treatment.
The latest military exchanges came as political tensions also deepened.
President Donald Trump supported expanding a proposed Russia sanctions bill to include Iran, writing on Truth Social: "Republicans should add Iran to the Russian Sanctions Bill. That's what Lindsey wanted to do, and it was going to happen. Important!!!"
He also dismissed Tehran's decision to stop complying with the US-Iran memorandum of understanding signed last month.
"I couldn't care less," Trump told NewsNation, adding that Washington's objective remained "never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon."
Reacting to the deaths of two American service members in Jordan following Iranian attacks, Trump said, "Very sad, it's a very sad thing."
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi claimed that the bombing of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's residence on February 28 had been made possible because of an internal security breach that remained unresolved.
"The bombing of the residence took place through a security hole, and this security hole still exists. This security hole also has an impact on the direction of decision-making," Araghchi said in the documentary War Adventure 2.
He added that the "enemy" had likely obtained information about meetings involving Iran's senior leadership through the same security lapse.
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf urged the public to follow the directives of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, calling it "an essential condition for victory in the field of struggle against the enemy."
In a written message addressed to the people of Iraq, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei described the United States as the "Great Satan."
"The Great Satan, the criminal US, has now realised that the continuation of its trouble-free, domineering presence in the region is nothing but a naive fantasy," he said.
He also said the funeral processions following the death of his predecessor had "opened a new chapter of awakening and active engagement" and demonstrated the failure of attempts to weaken ties between Iran and Iraq.
(With ANI inputs)
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