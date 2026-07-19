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Iran claims US struck under-construction nuclear plant as conflict escalates

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was examining reports of an overnight strike on the construction site of the Darkhovin nuclear power plant in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 12:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 12:04 AM IST
Iran claims US struck under-construction nuclear plant as conflict escalates
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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