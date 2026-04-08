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NewsWorldIran closes Strait of Hormuz after Israeli strikes in Lebanon: Report
IRAN STRAIT OF HORMUZ CLOSURE

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz after Israeli strikes in Lebanon: Report

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a temporary two-week pause in military action, just hours before his 8 pm EST deadline for launching a large-scale bombing campaign targeting Iranian infrastructure.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 10:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Iran closes Strait of Hormuz after Israeli strikes in Lebanon: ReportVisual of Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and Strait of Hormuz. (Photo source: Social media)

Iran has reportedly shut down the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz following intensified Israeli strikes in Lebanon, according to Iranian media. 

This development comes after reports emerged that, despite a two-week truce between the United States and Iran, Israel has continued its military campaign in Lebanon, carrying out its most extensive coordinated airstrikes to date against Hezbollah.

The Israeli Defense Forces targeted more than 100 sites across Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon in a rapid operation involving dozens of fighter jets that wrapped up in roughly ten minutes. Strikes focused on command centers, intelligence hubs, weapons infrastructure, naval assets, and positions linked to elite units such as the Radwan Force and Aerial Unit 127. 

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The military acknowledged that many of these locations sat in densely populated civilian neighborhoods but maintained it had taken steps to limit harm to non-combatants, accusing Hezbollah of deliberately embedding its operations among Lebanese residents as human shields. 

Israeli officials have been clear that the US-Iran agreement does not extend to Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated the ceasefire excludes operations there, while military spokesperson Avichay Adraee reinforced that “the battle in Lebanon continues.” 

US-Iran Ceasefire Agreement

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a temporary two-week pause in military action, just hours before his 8 pm EST deadline for launching a large-scale bombing campaign targeting Iranian infrastructure. He shared the update in a post on his social media platform.

No additional details have been released so far, but the pause is seen as an opportunity to push forward negotiations and work toward a broader agreement.

US-Israel vs Iran War

The US-led war with Iran began after Israel and the United States carried out a surprise strike on February 28, which resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several top officials. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on US military bases and moved to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for nearly 20 percent of global oil shipments.

Tehran later permitted limited access through the strait for certain allied nations, including China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Iraq.

Hezbollah entered the conflict by launching around 124 missiles and drones toward Israel, aiming at military and security sites, including a missile defence installation south of Haifa. In retaliation, Israel quickly intensified its air campaign across Lebanon, including strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam criticised Hezbollah’s “irresponsible” actions, saying they were carried out without the approval of the state.

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