US strikes 7 Iran locations; Tehran counters by closing Strait of Hormuz

Tensions between Iran and the United States escalated sharply after fresh US strikes inside Iran. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and warned that any vessel attempting to pass through the strategic waterway could be targeted. Reports also indicated clashes, explosions and increased military activity across several Iranian locations as the conflict intensified.

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"Effective immediately, due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is declared closed to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships," the IRGC said in a post on its official Telegram, as cited by CNN.

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"Any vessel attempting to transit the strait will be targeted," the statement added.

According to Iranian media reports cited by Al Jazeera, intense combat and trading of fire had erupted within the Strait of Hormuz. The confrontation pitted American forces against the naval wing of Iran's IRGC.

Reports of clashes and strikes

American forces are believed to have pounded seven spots along the shoreline up to now. These hits landed in and near Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Qeshm Island and Hengam Island.

According to the IRGC Navy, two ships that tried to cross the Strait of Hormuz "illegally" were struck.

In Kargan, located in Minab County, two locals suffered shrapnel wounds after an American strike, Press TV reported.

Pointing to the Iranian outlet Mehr news agency, Al Jazeera noted fresh blasts rocking the port city of Bandar Abbas. These were tied to an incident in the city's eastern section. Further explosions rang out elsewhere as well, including the southern towns of Sirik and Minab, plus Qeshm Island and the northern city of Gorgan.

CENTCOM confirms strikes

US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that its troops had started carrying out further self-defence strikes against a range of targets inside Iran.

The command added that the step answered persistent and "unwarranted" Iranian aggression.

Writing on X, the official CENTCOM account stated, "U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defence strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction. The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression."

Citing the Iranian outlet Mehr news agency, Al Jazeera reported new explosions striking the port city of Bandar Abbas. The blasts were connected to an incident in the eastern part of the city. Additional explosions surfaced across several other areas, too. Among them were the southern towns of Sirik and Minab, alongside Qeshm Island and the northern city of Gorgan.

(With ANI inputs)

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