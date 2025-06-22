Iran Condemns US Strike On Nuclear Sites, Urges UN To Take Action

Iran has strongly condemned the United States strikes on its nuclear facilities, calling it a “brutal military aggression” and gross violation of international law and the UN Charter.

In the aftermath of coordinated US airstrikes on three nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, Iran has urged the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take immediate action.

In its official statement, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest terms the brutal US military aggression against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, which was committed in flagrant and unprecedented violation of the most fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and the rules of international law, and holds the warmongering and law-breaking US government responsible for the extremely dangerous effects and consequences of this great crime."

Iran further claimed the attack was carried out with the “criminal complicity and cooperation of the genocidal Zionist regime,” referring to Israel, which it accused of orchestrating the broader escalation.

According to Tehran, the attack occurred on the tenth day of Israeli military aggression against Iran and reveals “the criminal complicity and participation of the US with the Zionist regime.”

The Iranian government said the strikes were not only a violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, but also of Security Council Resolution 2231, the resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran emphasised that the targeted nuclear facilities were under IAEA safeguards and strictly peaceful in purpose.

The statement continued, “The Islamic Republic of Iran recognises its right to resist with all its might the US military aggression and the crimes committed by this rogue regime and to defend Iran's security and national interests.”

Iran has now called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council and demanded the IAEA Board of Governors address the situation.

The Ministry accused the IAEA Director General of showing “clear bias” and blamed him for “providing the basis and excuse for the recent disaster.”

“It has now become clear to everyone that a country that considers itself a permanent member of the Security Council does not adhere to any rules or ethics and will not refrain from any lawbreaking or crime to advance the interests of a genocidal and occupying regime,” the statement concluded.