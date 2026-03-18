Iran confirms Ali Larijani’s killing: Who he was and how big this loss is for Tehran

US-Israel vs Iran War: Iran has confirmed the killing of one of its most influential security officials, Ali Larijani, in a pre-dawn strike that has sent shockwaves through the country’s political and military establishment. The attack, which took place around 3:30 am in Tehran on March 17, also claimed the lives of his son and a close aide, according to official statements. Israeli and American warplanes targeted him when he was at his daughter's home in the Pardis area in Tehran.

In a statement carried by state-linked media, the Supreme National Security Council described his death in deeply symbolic terms. “After a lifetime of striving for the elevation of Iran and the Islamic Revolution, he finally reached his long-cherished wish, answered the call of truth and proudly attained the blessed rank of martyrdom in the service front,” it read.

The killing comes after Israel claimed responsibility for targeted strikes, intensifying an already volatile war across the region.

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Tehran points to Washington’s shadow

Iranian officials and military bodies have gone further, directly linking the attack to what they describe as an “American-Zionist” operation. The powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) described the assassination as part of a campaign aimed at weakening Iran’s leadership structure.

In a sharply worded statement, the IRGC called Larijani a “distinguished figure, thinker [and] revolutionary politician” and warned that “the pure blood of this great martyr… will be a source of honour, strength and national awakening”.

The language shows anger in Tehran, where officials see a pattern of targeted killings aimed at changing the region’s balance of power.

Another commander falls in widening war

Apart from Larijani, Gholamreza Soleimani, a senior Basij commander, was also eliminated. Iranian state media said he was killed in the same wave of attacks, strengthening the belief that heavyweight leaders were targeted in a planned strike.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf paid tribute, calling Soleimani a “glorious general” who had “achieved martyrdom in the battle against the most evil enemies of humanity”.

The Basij’s media wing described his loss as the fall of an “inspiring pillar and field leader” who had guided forces with “strategic vision” and belief in public mobilisation.

A political void with implications

Larijani’s death goes far beyond the immediate shock. He was not just another official in the system. His career lasted for decades, starting with the IRGC and later including roles as head of state television and parliament speaker for three consecutive terms.

Born in Najaf in 1958, he belonged to one of Iran’s most influential political families. His intellectual side set him apart, with writings on philosopher Immanuel Kant and a reputation for engaging with complex ideas while operating within Iran’s power structure.

Many observers viewed him as a person capable of keeping channels open during tense periods. His role within the Supreme National Security Council placed him at the heart of Iran’s strategic thinking.

Who steps in next

Attention has now turned to who will fill the vacuum left behind. Early indications suggest that Saeed Jalili, a former national security secretary, could take over in the interim.

The final decision is expected to rest with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who will appoint his representatives within the council. The transition comes at a time when Iran is facing one of its most tense security situations in years.

A region pushed closer to the edge

Analysts warn that the elimination of senior political and military leaders like Larijani could have far-reaching consequences. His presence was often associated with measured decision-making and the possibility of dialogue during crises.

The latest killings have raised concerns that such voices are being systematically wiped out, leaving behind a more rigid command structure. Questions are now being asked across diplomatic circles about whether these strikes are designed to prolong the war rather than contain it.