Iran confirms missile strike on India-bound cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz, 3 sailors missing

US-Isral vs Iran War: A merchant cargo vessel heading toward India became the latest casualty of the ongoing war in the Persian Gulf after Iran confirmed that its forces fired on a commercial ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The attack has raised concerns over the safety of one of the world’s busiest maritime routes and the growing risks to international shipping.

Identified as Mayuree Naree, the vessel is a Thai-flagged bulk carrier that was sailing from Dubai toward India when it came under fire in the narrow and strategically important waterway. Iranian military authorities later acknowledged that the ship had been targeted by fighters from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This is one of the most direct attacks on a merchant vessel since tensions escalated across the region from February 28.

According to maritime security reports, the cargo ship was struck by projectiles while passing through waters close to Oman in the Strait of Hormuz. The impact triggered a fire and caused serious damage to the vessel’s engine section, forcing crew members to abandon parts of the ship as smoke billowed from the hull.

The ship had been sailing toward the western coast of India and was expected to reach a port in Gujarat for dismantling work at the Alang ship-breaking yard, one of the largest such facilities in the world. The journey began in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before the vessel entered the narrow corridor that connects the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea.

Rescue operations began soon after the strike. Naval units in the region moved quickly to evacuate crew members from the damaged ship as lifeboats surrounded the burning vessel. Authorities confirmed that 20 sailors were rescued safely, while three crew members are missing after the attack. Search teams continued combing the waters around the strait in hopes of locating the missing sailors.

Photographs released by maritime authorities showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from the cargo ship while rescue boats approached the vessel. The damage left the once-steady merchant ship bruised and battered as it drifted through one of the most strategically important shipping lanes in the world.

The attack occurred during a period of intense military activity across the Gulf region. The Strait of Hormuz has become increasingly volatile as war between US-Israel and Iran intensified following February 28 airstrikes on Iranian targets. Maritime agencies have warned that merchant ships sailing through the strait now face growing threats from missiles, drones and naval mines.

Shipping industry analysts say the waterway carries a huge share of the world’s energy supplies and commercial goods and any disruption can result in a serious concern for international trade. Nearly a fifth of the world’s oil shipments normally pass through the narrow corridor between Iran and Oman, turning the strait into one of the most sensitive choke points in international commerce.

In recent weeks, several vessels have reported projectile strikes or suspicious explosions while crossing the Gulf region. These incidents highlight the fragile security situation around the maritime corridor.

For India, the attack has added seriousness because the damaged vessel was heading toward Gujarat. New Delhi has repeatedly emphasised the need to protect civilian shipping in the Gulf and ensure safe passage through international sea lanes.