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Iran could expand war to Indian Ocean if US attacks again: Khamenei's adviser; what it means for India

An Iranian Supreme Leader adviser has warned that the conflict could expand into the Indian Ocean if the US or Israel launches another attack, raising concerns for India’s energy supplies, trade routes and maritime security.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 03:28 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
Iran could expand war to Indian Ocean if US attacks again: Khamenei's adviser; what it means for India
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Iran could expand war to Indian Ocean if US attacks again: Khamenei's adviser; what it means for India
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