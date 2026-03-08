Iran crisis: Over 1,300 killed and 100,000 displaced as humanitarian toll mounts

The humanitarian crisis within the Islamic Republic has reached a critical stage as the current hostilities persist, with significant casualties and mass displacement reported across the country.

More than a week into the conflict, the humanitarian toll in Iran continues to rise. According to Al Jazeera, the scale of the devastation is mounting, with official figures revealing that "over 1,300 people have been killed" since the violence began.

The intensification of the fighting is such that "around 100,000 have been displaced", as residents are "forcing many to flee their homes" in search of safety. This mass movement of people has overwhelmed relief efforts, as the UN refugee agency reports a "surge in urgent calls for assistance" to address the growing needs of the affected population.

Amidst this deteriorating humanitarian situation, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have announced that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted targeted strikes against multiple Iranian military assets in the capital city. In a post on X, the military official account stated: "STRUCK: Several Fuel Storage Complexes Belonging to the IRGC in Tehran."

The operation, which was "guided by IDF intelligence," targeted specific locations that the military identified as hubs for the distribution of resources to various armed units. The IDF noted that the "IAF struck these complexes, where the Iranian terrorist regime would distribute fuel to multiple military entities in Iran."

Regarding the impact of the mission, the military asserted that "the strike significantly deepens the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime." Accompanying the announcement was an illustrative graphic identifying a "fuel storage facility in Tehran used by the military forces of the Iranian terror regime", highlighting the strategic nature of the targets selected during the operation.

In parallel with these military strikes, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (US local time) claimed that the United States had wiped out the entire leadership in Iran and called the actions getting rid of a major 'cancer' from the face of the earth.

When asked whether the United States was responsible for the bombing of an elementary girls' school in Iran, Trump flat out denied the allegations and instead called Iran for bombing the school, citing the inaccuracy of Iranian weapons as a reason.

Trump said, "No, I don't believe so. Based on what I've seen that was done by Iran. We think it was done by Iran because they're very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever. It was done by Iran." He made the remarks aboard Air Force One en route to Miami.

"We're winning the war by a lot. We've decimated their whole evil empire. It'll continue, I'm sure, for a little while. The war itself is going unbelievably. It's as good as it can be," Trump said. As the conflict marked a week, Trump said that the US had accomplished much more than anyone thought was possible.

He detailed the extent of the damage, stating: "We've wiped out their (Iranian) navy, 44 ships. We've wiped out their air force, every plane. We've wiped out most of their missiles. You see the missiles aren't coming much anymore. We've also hit their manufacturing areas where they make the missiles very hard. Their drone capacity is way down and we've hurt them where it hurts, including about every form of leadership you can have we've wiped out."

Despite the aggressive tone of the military campaign, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who was also present on Air Force One, told the media that a deal with Iran remains possible.

He said, "I think there is. I think that's going to be up to the President, that's what I think. But they didn't seem to be very amenable in that first set of negotiations; they told me and Jared, we're not going to give you diplomatically what you couldn't take militarily. So you know, I think they're going to need a change of attitude."

The escalation has triggered deep international concern, particularly from the United Kingdom. Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat told ANI, "A lot of people are very concerned at what's going on, and not just about what's going on in Iran, but what's happening in the United Arab Emirates, in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar."

"India has about nine million citizens in the region; we have about 300,000 citizens there, so there's a huge concern," he added. "The challenge of energy prices is something that we all face. Resolving this challenge as quickly as possible is good not just for the global economy, but actually good for families and good for homes across the whole world."

The developments follow the joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory, which resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.