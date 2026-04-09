Iran declares ceasefire 'unreasonable' ahead of talks, citing US violations
Iran declares ceasefire 'unreasonable' ahead of talks, citing US violations.
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Hours before the scheduled Iran-US talks on a proposed ceasefire, Iran rejected the short‑term truce plan, calling it “unreasonable,” and dismissed the broader peace proposal, citing alleged violations of three key clauses of the framework.
(This is a developing story.)
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