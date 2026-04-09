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NewsWorldIran declares ceasefire 'unreasonable' ahead of talks, citing US violations
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Iran declares ceasefire 'unreasonable' ahead of talks, citing US violations

Iran declares ceasefire 'unreasonable' ahead of talks, citing US violations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Iran declares ceasefire 'unreasonable' ahead of talks, citing US violationsIran Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: X,IANS)

Hours before the scheduled Iran-US talks on a proposed ceasefire, Iran rejected the short‑term truce plan, calling it “unreasonable,” and dismissed the broader peace proposal, citing alleged violations of three key clauses of the framework.

 

 

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