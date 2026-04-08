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NewsWorldIran declares 'historic victory' over US, says enemy forced to accept its proposal
IRAN-US WAR

Iran declares 'historic victory' over US, says enemy forced to accept its proposal

 In a sudden late‑night development, US President Donald Trump announced that he had agreed to suspend the planned bombing on Iran for two weeks, following direct appeals from Pakistan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 05:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Iran declares 'historic victory' over US, says enemy forced to accept its proposalAI generated image (Image Credit: ChatGPT)

Iran has announced a "historic and crushing defeat" of the United States and the Israeli regime after almost 40 days of war, declaring that Washington has been forced to accept a 10-point Iranian proposal that includes a permanent ceasefire, the lifting of all sanctions, and the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region.

 

 

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