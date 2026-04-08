Iran declares 'historic victory' over US, says enemy forced to accept its proposal
In a sudden late‑night development, US President Donald Trump announced that he had agreed to suspend the planned bombing on Iran for two weeks, following direct appeals from Pakistan.
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Iran has announced a "historic and crushing defeat" of the United States and the Israeli regime after almost 40 days of war, declaring that Washington has been forced to accept a 10-point Iranian proposal that includes a permanent ceasefire, the lifting of all sanctions, and the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region.
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