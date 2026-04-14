Iran demands reparations from 5 Arab nations for enabling US-Israeli aggression

Iran has demanded compensation from five Arab countries, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and the Jordan for allowing their territories to be used by aggressors (US and Israel) and in some cases, directly taking part in unlawful attacks against Iran, Press TV reported.

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative Amir-Saeid Iravani wrote letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres and Security Council President Jamal Fares Alrowaiei and dismissed recent compensation demands from the five Arab nations, saying that under the present circumstances, these countries can not lawfully invoke Article 51 of the UN Charter (the right to self-defense) vis-a-vis Iran as they enabled the US-Israel aggression.

Tehran also asserted that it is "the victim of aggression" and is exercising its inherent right of self-defense.

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The letter further claims that, in certain cases, unlawful armed attacks on civilian targets within Iran were directly carried out by these states.

The Iranian mission urged the five countries to immediately stop the alleged internationally wrongful acts, including allowing their territories to be used by aggressors and, in some instances, directly participating in attacks against Iran.

By committing these acts, he said, these countries have breached their international obligations toward Iran under international law.

Iravani further reiterated that the countries concerned must provide full reparation to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including compensation for all material and moral damages resulting from the alleged wrongful acts.

The US and Israel launched military aggression against Iran on February 28, following earlier unprovoked strikes carried out eight months prior.

The attacks resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with hundreds of Iranian civilians, including women and children, as well as several senior military commanders and political leaders.

In response, Iran carried out retaliatory strikes targeting US assets in the region and sites within Israeli-occupied territories.

Meanwhile, Iran has also maintained that it respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighbouring states, stating that its retaliatory actions are aimed solely at US bases and assets located within those territories.

It has also warned regional countries against allowing their land to be used for operations directed at Iran.