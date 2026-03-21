Iran denies claims of surplus oil floating after US eases sanctions amid global oil price surge

Iran's Oil Ministry rejected the U.S easing of sanctions on Iranian crude loaded as of March 20, stating via its Mumbai consulate, "Iran has no floating crude or surplus for international markets. The U.S. Treasury Secretary's remarks seem designed to reassure buyers and stabilize sentiment."

The denial risks unsettling an already jittery market, where crude prices have surged amid the West Asia conflict entering its fourth week.

Earlier, the United States on Friday (local time) announced temporarily easing of sanctions on Iranian-origin crude oil and petroleum products up until April 19 this year, including permitting the sale of Iranian crude and refined products into the United States. The details of the decision were provided by a statement from the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which authorised the delivery and sale of crude oil and petroleum products of Iranian-origin, which are loaded on vessels as of March 20.



The statement noted 19 April 2026 as the date till which the exceptions would exist on Iranian-origin crude oil and petroleum products.



It said that with certain exceptions, "All transactions prohibited by the above-listed authorities that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the sale, delivery, or offloading of crude oil or petroleum products of Iranian origin loaded on any vessel, including vessels blocked under the above-listed authorities, on or before 12:01 am eastern daylight time, March 20, 2026 are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, April 19, 2026."



The statement noted that the transactions authorised by the license also include the import of Iranian-origin crude oil and petroleum products into the United States.



Earlier in a post on X, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had announced a temporary authorisation permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea, aimed at stabilising global energy markets.



He called it a "narrowly tailored, short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea."



Highlighting the rationale behind the decision, Bessent noted that the measure would help ease supply pressures.



"At present, sanctioned Iranian oil is being hoarded by China on the cheap. By temporarily unlocking this existing supply for the world, the United States will quickly bring approximately 140 million barrels of oil to global markets... helping to relieve the temporary pressures on supply caused by Iran," he said.



He added that the policy is limited in scope. "At present, sanctioned Iranian oil is being hoarded by China on the cheap. By temporarily unlocking this existing supply for the world, the United States will quickly bring approximately 140 million barrels of oil to global markets, expanding the amount of worldwide energy and helping to relieve the temporary pressures on supply caused by Iran. In essence, we will be using the Iranian barrels against Tehran to keep the price down as we continue Operation Epic Fury," Bessent wrote.



The Treasury Secretary further said that the US would continue its pressure campaign against Tehran. "

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"This temporary, short-term authorization is strictly limited to oil that is already in transit and does not allow new purchases or production. Further, Iran will have difficulty accessing any revenue generated and the United States will continue to maintain maximum pressure on Iran and its ability to access the international financial system," he stated.

Bessent also pointed to broader efforts to boost global energy supply.

"So far, the Trump Administration has been working to bring around 440 million additional barrels of oil to the global market, undercutting Iran's ability to leverage its disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Highlighting domestic energy priorities, he stated: "President Trump's pro-energy agenda has boosted U.S. oil and gas production to record highs, enhancing energy security and cutting fuel costs. Any short-term disruptions will yield long-term economic gains for Americans. Prosperity demands security."

As the conflict persists, the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed to maritime traffic, straining global energy supplies and diplomatic ties.

(with ANI inputs)

