Iran denies role in reported missile attempt on Diego Garcia as US weighs ground invasion options

Iran on Sunday [Local Time] denied targeting the UK's military base on Diego Garcia, with a senior official telling Al Jazeera that Tehran was not behind the reported missile attempt.

The denial comes after a report by The Wall Street Journal claimed that Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles towards the joint US-UK military base in the Chagos Archipelago. However, one missile failed during flight, while the other was likely intercepted.



The report did not specify when the missiles were fired.

Diego Garcia lies about 4,000 kilometres from Iran, and the reported strike attempt, now denied by Tehran as per the Al Jazeera report, would have raised questions about the actual range of Iran's missile capabilities, which the country has publicly said is limited.



Last month, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the country had capped its missile range at 2,000 kilometres.



Following the WSJ report, the Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X, "The Iranian terrorist regime launched a long-range missile for the first time since the start of Operation Roaring Lion that could reach a distance of ~4,000 km."



"During Operation Rising Lion in June 2025, the IDF revealed that the Iranian regime has intentions to develop missiles with a range of 4,000 km, which pose a danger to dozens of countries in Europe, Asia and Africa. The Iranian regime denied this," the IDF said.



They further suggested that Iran is a "global threat", stating, "We have been saying it: The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin."



Diego Garcia remains a key strategic facility jointly operated by the United States and the United Kingdom and plays a central role in sustaining US military ambitions across the Indian Ocean region.



The development comes at a time when Washington is reviewing its military options against Tehran.



According to CBS News, the Pentagon has prepared comprehensive plans for the possible deployment of US ground troops into Iran.



Sources familiar with the matter said senior military commanders have made specific requests to ensure readiness as US President Donald Trump considers further action.



While Trump has been examining the option of deploying ground forces, he has not defined the conditions under which such a move would be approved. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, "No, I'm not putting troops anywhere," but added, "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you."



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Pentagon's role is to ensure the Commander-in-Chief has "maximum optionality" in any crisis. She added that preparations do not signal a final decision, stating that "as the President said in the Oval Office yesterday, he is not planning to send ground troops anywhere at this time."



CBS News further reported that US military officials have also discussed logistics related to capturing and detaining Iranian personnel in the event of an invasion. These include plans for processing and holding detainees.



The United States is also positioning forces in the region. Elements of the 82nd Airborne Division are being readied for potential deployment, along with a Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Army's Global Response Force.



Thousands of Marines are already moving towards the Middle East. Three naval vessels carrying over 2000 Marines recently departed California, marking the second such deployment since the conflict began.



Another unit, the USS Tripoli ARG, earlier redirected from the Pacific, is still on its way.