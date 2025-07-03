Advertisement
Iran Denies Suspending Cooperation With IAEA, Reaffirms Commitment To NPT

Iran has dismissed reports of Tehran suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as fake news, stating that it remains committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) .

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 08:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Iran has dismissed reports of Tehran suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as fake news, stating that it remains committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) .

In a post on X, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that, for safety and protection reasons, all interactions with the UN atomic agency will now be handled by the country’s National Security Council.

"Fake news. Iran remains committed to the NPT and its Safeguards Agreement. In accordance with the new legislation by Majlis, sparked by the unlawful attacks against our nuclear facilities by Israel and the U.S., our cooperation with @iaeaorg will be channeled through Iran's Supreme National Security Council for obvious safety and security reasons,"  Araghchi said on X. 

His statement comes a day after Iran's state media reported that its President Masoud Pezeshkian has approved a law to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). 

 

