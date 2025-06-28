Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2923665https://zeenews.india.com/world/iran-deports-over-88000-afghans-in-one-week-amid-rising-humanitarian-crisis-2923665.html
NewsWorld
IRAN NEWS

Iran Deports Over 88,000 Afghans In One Week Amid Rising Humanitarian Crisis

Between June 18 and June 26, a total of 88,308 undocumented Afghan nationals were forcibly returned from Iran to Afghanistan, according to the IOM's June 28 update. 

|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2025, 08:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Iran Deports Over 88,000 Afghans In One Week Amid Rising Humanitarian Crisis Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

More than 88,000 undocumented Afghan migrants were deported from Iran in a single week, Khaama Press reported, citing the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), raising alarm over urgent humanitarian and funding needs.

Between June 18 and June 26, a total of 88,308 undocumented Afghan nationals were forcibly returned from Iran to Afghanistan, according to the IOM's June 28 update. The organisation stated that only 11 per cent of these returnees received any humanitarian assistance due to critical resource limitations, calling for urgent international funding to meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable.

The report further highlighted that 55 per cent of the returnees during this period were forcibly deported, and 64 per cent were travelling as families--underscoring the disproportionate impact on women and children. This figure marked a steep rise from the previous week, when 32,844 individuals were returned between June 10 and June 17.

Earlier data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed that over 71,000 migrants were returned from both Iran and Pakistan between June 1 and June 15, underscoring the scale and continuity of expulsions. Both agencies warned of the dire health and protection challenges that await returnees in overcrowded and under-resourced border areas, Khaama Press reported.

In Iran, the crackdown on undocumented Afghan nationals has intensified. Authorities have issued new orders invalidating all lease agreements with Afghan refugees and warning landlords against offering them shelter. According to Khaama Press, police have reportedly detained Afghan migrants across several provinces, with arrests increasing notably after the recent 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also resumed strict enforcement against Afghan refugees, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Identity checks, detentions, and deportations have increased, often targeting families with little to no warning or legal recourse. Human rights groups have expressed concern over the ongoing mass arrests and forced returns.’

Both IOM and WHO have appealed for immediate international support to address the escalating refugee crisis. With deportations surging and border services overstretched, Afghan returnees face rising threats of homelessness, poverty, and deteriorating health conditions, Khaama Press reported.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK