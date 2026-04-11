'Iran didn't start this war': Representative of Supreme Leader Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi

Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, on Friday said that the United States and Israel are not serious about negotiations, while asserting that "Iran did not start this war" and continues to seek peace and stability in the region.

Speaking to the media, he said, "They (US, Israel) are not serious about negotiations... Iran didn't start this war. Iran does not want more crises or any conflict in the region, because Iran believes that due to the war in this region, especially in the Strait of Hormuz, the majority of countries in the world are suffering, and a lot of innocent people are being harmed and are suffering from the rising prices of gas, oil, and some other goods."

He added that Iran is committed to peace, justice, and humanity, and called for global cooperation to prevent further escalation.

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"We are looking for peace, justice, and humanity. We hope that all world leaders will come together, raise their voices, and prevent the continuation of this war," he said.

He further alleged that it is the nature of Israel as a country "to never fulfil any commitments." However, he also said that if the United States of America wants to continue negotiations, "it could do so," but added, "there is no trust in it."

He added, "This is the nature of this (Israel) country, which never fulfils any commitments, but this is under the control of the United States of America. If the United States of America wants to continue negotiations, it could do so. There is no trust in it..."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed Iran over its control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz as leverage in their negotiations for a peace deal, noting that Tehran does not have any "cards" in its hands apart from the critical waterway.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised Tehran's proposal to impose transit fees on vessels crossing the Strait, stating that "the only reason" the US did not obliterate the Islamic Republic is to negotiate.

"The Iranians don't seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short-term extortion of the world by using international waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!" the post read.

In another post, he also criticised Iran's communication strategy, stating, "The Iranians are better at handling the fake news media and 'public relations' than they are at fighting!"

The remarks come amid renewed discussions over transit regulations in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route.

Earlier, Head of Iran's Parliament National Security Commission, Ibrahim Azizi, had indicated that, under a parliamentary proposal, transit fees through the Strait of Hormuz could be payable in Iran's national currency, the rial.

According to a post on X by the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai, Azizi stated that under the Strategic Action Plan for Security and Sustainable Development of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian government may, if necessary, sign an agreement with Oman. However, he clarified that this is a secondary provision and not the core element of the plan.

"Under a parliamentary proposal, transit fees through the Strait of Hormuz would be paid in Iran's national currency, the rial. In the Strategic Action Plan for Security and Sustainable Development of the Strait of Hormuz, the government may, if necessary, sign an agreement with Oman; though this is a secondary provision, not the core of the plan," the post read.