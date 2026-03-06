Dispersal doctrine: Why Iran is moving away from its massive underground 'missile cities'

Iran, which spent decades building a vast network of underground bases, commonly known as 'missile cities', is now moving away from that strategy as coordinated airstrikes by Israel and the United States have eroded its long-standing deterrence capability.

Analysts who once warned that these fortified complexes would pose a significant challenge to any adversary now say the opposite has proven true. What was marketed as an impenetrable shield has been systematically dismantled.

Recent satellite imagery shows debris from Iranian missiles and launchers near the entrances to several underground launch sites. The damaged sites include a group of bases near the southern city of Shiraz, which has been attacked several times, as well as facilities near Isfahan, Tabriz, Kermanshah, Khorgu, and Haji Abad. Although the missile bases themselves are buried underground, their above-ground infrastructure, entrances, support buildings, and access routes makes them easily identifiable in satellite images, making them vulnerable targets.

According to Sam Lear, a research fellow at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California, Iran's strategy of developing underground missiles has exposed a major flaw. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, he said that what was once mobile and difficult to detect is now located in one place and much easier to attack. Before hostilities escalated, Iran appears to have removed some of its mobile truck-mounted launchers and missile stockpiles from these bunkers, a deliberate dispersal strategy aimed at survival.

The campaign to neutralize these sites also reflects a strategic calculation on the US side. With only a limited supply of bunker-busting weapons capable of penetrating hundreds of meters of rock, the US and Israel prioritized striking these sites quicklybefore Tehran could deplete Washington's air-defense interceptor stockpiles with a prolonged missile attack. Just four days after the fighting began, US Central Command confirmed that Iran's missile launches had decreased by approximately 86%.

Iran had long touted these facilities as a symbol of its military strength. As recently as March 2025, Tehran released footage of its largest underground base, showing senior IRGC commanders walking through large, windowless tunnels lined with missile-laden trucks. The site's location was not disclosed.

Operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force, Iran's missile cities are carved deep into mountain cliffs, sometimes as much as 500 meters below the surface. Each complex functions as a fully self-sufficient base, including rail systems for missile transport, command-and-control infrastructure, and permanent crew quarters. Analysts estimate that Iran possesses 2,500 to 3,000 long-range ballistic missiles, including the Shahab-3, Sejil, Ghadr, and Khorramshahr variants.

The entire program was born out of trauma. During the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War, Iraqi airstrikes destroyed Iran's above-ground weapons. That bitter experience forced Tehran to bury its weapons stockpiles underground for the next several decades—a system now being abandoned under the weight of the very airstrikes it was designed to protect against.