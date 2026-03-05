Suicide drones & secret bases: Iran rips through Azerbaijan, lighting up the Pakistan-Khalistan connection for India

The deteriorating conflict situation in West Asia has led to new borders being crossed, as the undeclared conflict between Israel, the US, and Iran has now extended into the Caucasus region. On Thursday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirmed reports of Iranian suicide drones striking the country's Nakhchivan exclave, where the drones hit their targets near the airport and school.

While there have been no casualties, the geopolitical implications of the strike are being felt as far as New Delhi.

The attack: Iran targets Nakhchivan

As per reports emanating from the official government of Azerbaijan, the Iranian drones hit the strategic Nakhchivan region, which is separated from the rest of Azerbaijan proper. This move by Iran, which has always been wary of the close military relationship between Azerbaijan and Israel, now appears to be expanding its target list to include the military allies of the West.

The Khalistan connection: New base for anti-India operations?

India views the new conflict situation between Iran and Azerbaijan with concern, as intelligence reports indicated that Azerbaijan is emerging as a new base for Khalistan operations.

The global conference: The "International Conference on Racism and Violence against Sikhs and Minorities in India," was held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in January 2026.

Government support: The conference was organised by the state-sponsored initiative, indicating that the government of Azerbaijan is supporting the conference.

The Pakistan link: The conference saw representatives from the US, UK, and Canada, as well as Ramesh Singh Arora, the minority minister of Punjab province of Pakistan, which legitimised anti-India rhetoric on the international stage.

The 'triple axis': Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan

Azerbaijan's geopolitical position is increasingly determined by its proximity to Turkey and Pakistan.

Turkey as the bridge: Turkey, following the "One Nation, Two States" ideology, acts as the bridge between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, both militarily and ideologically.

Support for 'Operation Sindhu': Azerbaijan, during the recent tensions, sided with Pakistan, showing "sympathy" for Islamabad on the Kashmir dispute.

The 2020 pivot: The relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan strengthened during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where Pakistan supported Azerbaijan militarily, while India supported Armenia on the integrity of the territory.

Reasons why the Iranian strike is a paradox

The drone strike on Azerbaijan is a paradoxical puzzle, given that Azerbaijan is a predominantly Shiite nation, like Iran, but is constitutionally secular and has high levels of intelligence sharing with Israel.

Iran's decision to strike Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region sends multiple warnings:

To Israel: Iran is sending a message that Israel’s “northern monitoring stations” in Azerbaijan are within striking distance.

To the Turkey-Pakistan bloc: Iran is sending a warning that it will not let a hostile Sunni-led military axis emerge on its northern border.

Strategic implications for India

As Azerbaijan moves towards emerging as a "second Canada" for Khalistani elements, supporting Pakistan on the international stage, India is watching developments with interest. The Iranian strike on Azerbaijan proves that Azerbaijan is no longer a distant spectator but has become a frontline player, which could potentially redraw the security landscape of Central Asia and the subcontinent.

